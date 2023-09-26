Saline Area Historical Society Presents Ghost Hunters Talk

The Saline Area Historical Society presents a presentation by the Ghost Hunters of Southern Michigan at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, in the Brecon Room at the Saline District Library, 555 North Maple Road.

The presentation is billed as an "opportunity to journey into the unknown and explore the unexplained, where the paranormal comes to life."

The GHOSM will show photos and videos captured during investigations. Among those are Saline investigations at Oakwood Cemetery and the Hertler House.

There is no charge for the presentation.

More News from Saline