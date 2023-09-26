Saline MI
9-26-2023 1:37am

Wagon Rides, Pumpkin Painting and More at Rentschler Farm Museum Sunday

The Saline Area Historical Society presents Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1.

The museum, owned by the City of Saline and operated by the historical society, is located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave.

The free event is billed as an "unforgettable celebration of our rich history and vibrant community spirit."

This year's event includes:

  • Tractor-pulled wagon rides
  • Pumpkin painting
  • Crafters and demonstrators
  • Tours of the farm house and barns
