9-26-2023 1:37am
Wagon Rides, Pumpkin Painting and More at Rentschler Farm Museum Sunday
The Saline Area Historical Society presents Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1.
The museum, owned by the City of Saline and operated by the historical society, is located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave.
The free event is billed as an "unforgettable celebration of our rich history and vibrant community spirit."
This year's event includes:
- Tractor-pulled wagon rides
- Pumpkin painting
- Crafters and demonstrators
- Tours of the farm house and barns
More News from Saline
- Saline Area Historical Society Presents Ghost Hunters Talk The Saline Area Historical Society presents a presentation by the Ghost Hunters of Southern Michigan at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8,
- PRESS RELEASE: Saline Area Schools, A.R. Brouwer Breake Ground on Hornet Operations Center Saline Area Schools broke ground on its new Hornet Operations Center on Tefft Court in the City of Saline Monday.