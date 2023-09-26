83 Golfers Tee Off in Saline Chamber Golf Outing

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE SALINE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the success of our annual golf outing. This outing is an event for our members to engage in business networking through the great sport of Golf. On Tuesday, September 19, 83 golfers made their way to the tee box at Stonebridge Golf Club to compete for our coveted trophy! SACC provided course contests, a 50-50 raffle, and various raffle prizes for participants to enjoy. At the turn, golfers were able to enjoy a great lunch including bananas foster. Dinner came later in the evening as participants eagerly awaited the Awards Ceremony!

A special congratulations to Leo’s Coney Island for winning our 2023 annual golf outing with a scramble score of 56 (-16). The team was made up of Leo’s owner Shadi Ayoub, Ray Johnson, Norman Dagher, and Abraham Amaji. What an incredible performance to take home the trophy!

Special thank you to our major sponsors of the event: Bank of Ann Arbor, Standard Printing, StretchLab, Endurium Advisors LLC, Leo’s Coney Island, MMI Engineered Solutions, Dan’s Downtown Tavern, and Hartman Insurance! Without you all, this event would not have been possible. We would also like to thank Stonebridge Golf Club for being phenomenal hosts!

If you have any questions, please call the SACC Office @ 734.429.4494 or email Kolby Miller, Operations Manager: office@salinechamber.org.

