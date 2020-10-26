CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, Two Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Since Friday's Report

There were no new deaths and two hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Monday afternoon.

On Friday, data showed the 117th Washtenaw County resident dying with COVID-19. 487 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The health department has reported 252 additional people testing positive for COVID-19, including 80 since Sunday morning. 4,789 Washtenaw County residents have tested positive with COVID-19 thus far. 218 of those people are from Saline's 48176 zipcode, unchanged since Friday.

Michigan reported 29 deaths since Saturday, bringing the total to7,211. The state also reported 3881 additional people testing positive.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Michigan's critical care beds continues to grow. It rose by 21 to 325 since Friday. The number of patients on ventilators increased by 19 to 140. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 fell by one to eight. Two more pediatric patients are believed to have COVID-19.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County fell slightly to 3.5 percent while it increased slightly in Michigan to 5.9 percent.