Betty Lou Amerman, Who Raised a Family in Ann Arbor, Loved to Sing

Betty Lou Amerman of Saline, MI, formerly of Ann Arbor, Pinckney, South Lyon, and New Hudson. On October 21, 2020, our Lord peacefully called Betty to her eternal home in Heaven at the age of 93.

Betty Amerman was born August 9, 1927 to James and Almeida (Andres) Cox in Ann Arbor, MI. Betty was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor. On April 2, 1949 she married Arthur Edmund Amerman, who preceded her in death on May 1, 2011.

Betty loved music and dance. She danced as a young girl, and she and Art would go to weekly dances at White Hall Lodge when they were dating. Later on, they were very active in the square dancing community. Betty also loved to sing. She and Art were choir members at Shalom Lutheran Church in Pinckney for many years together. Betty became a member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline in her final years, where she continued to sing with zest for her Lord during Sunday services and especially at Christmas!

Betty spent time as a girl living in Ann Arbor and also at her multi-generational home on Silver Lake in Pinckney. Betty and Art raised their family in Ann Arbor and later moved to Betty’s family home on Silver Lake. Betty graduated from Cleary College, was a homemaker while their family was young, and worked at Nielsen’s Florist and Eberbach Corporation in Ann Arbor before her retirement. She was an accomplished knitter and also rug-hooked, did cross-stitch, and sewed, making many of her square-dance outfits and clothes for her children.

Betty is survived by her 5 children; Nancy (Larry) Kidd, Doug (Terrie) Amerman, Tom (Diane) Amerman, Kathy (John Vogel) Amerman, and Karen (Tim Kuhn) Amerman-Kuhn; 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thank-you goes out to Ester, her caregiver, and to her staff at Ester Guest Home in Saline for the loving and compassionate care they provided for Betty in her final years. You were our guardian angel that cared for Betty so lovingly. Private funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline. Betty will be laid to rest at Arborcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Ann Arbor, Michigan. To sign Betty’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.