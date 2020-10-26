Council Closes Meeting Without Discussing Downtown Recovery Zone

Saline City Council declined an opportunity for further discussion on Saline Main Street's request for fire pits in the downtown recovery zone.

At the Oct. 19 Saline Main Street Director Holli Andrews, backed by Brecon Grille owner Paul Geragosian, requested city council allow fire pits in the "recovery zone," a section of South Ann Arbor Street closed by the city to support downtown restaurants.

The recovery zone is being used by Brecon Grille, Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack, Smokehouse 52 and Carrigan Cafe for outdoor seating and service.

Despite the need for urgency conveyed by Andrews, council elected not to rush into action at the Oct. 19 meeting

Council met again, Monday, Oct. 26, during a special meeting to consider offering the city manager's job to Colleen O'Toole. At the end of the meeting, Mayor Brian Marl called for a motion to adjourn. Councillor Dean Girbach offered the motion.

Councillor Kevin Camero-Sulak, however, asked if council could discuss recovery zone issues.

"If that's your wish, yes we can," Marl said. "Mr. Girbach, would you hold off on your motion to adjourn."

Girbach said "I'd rather not."

Councillor Janet Dillon seconded Girbach's motion.

It appeared the motion to adjourn was passed by a 5-2 vote, with Councillors Camero-Sulak and Christen Mitchell voting against adjournment.

The downtown recovery zone was not on the agenda for Monday's special meeting.

Council next meets Nov. 9.