Legion Event Offers Free Steak Dinner for Veterans, First Responders
The Saline American Legion Post 322, the Masons of Saline and the Order of the Eastern Star have teamed to present the inaugural First Responders and Veterans Steak night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30.
First responders and veterans, along with a guest, will be treated to a free steak dinner. Children can eat from a kids' menu.
