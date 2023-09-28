Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Sep 29 - Sunday, Oct 1

Here's the weather for Saline's homecoming weekend.

Weekend weather: Friday, Sep 29 - Sunday, Oct 1

Friday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 73 and low of 59 degrees. Mist for the morning, patchy rain possible in the afternoon, fog overnight.

High: 73° Low: 59° with a 80% chance of rain.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high of 76 and low of 56 degrees. Clear in the morning, sunny for the afternoon, clear in the evening,

High: 76° Low: 56° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high of 81 and low of 56 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear during the afternoon and evening,

High: 81° Low: 56° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

