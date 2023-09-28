Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Sep 29 - Sunday, Oct 1
Here's the weather for Saline's homecoming weekend.
Weekend weather: Friday, Sep 29 - Sunday, Oct 1
Friday
Patchy rain possible, with a high of 73 and low of 59 degrees. Mist for the morning, patchy rain possible in the afternoon, fog overnight.
High: 73° Low: 59° with a 80% chance of rain.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high of 76 and low of 56 degrees. Clear in the morning, sunny for the afternoon, clear in the evening,
High: 76° Low: 56° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high of 81 and low of 56 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear during the afternoon and evening,
High: 81° Low: 56° with a 0% chance of rain.
