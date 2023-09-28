What to do in Saline this weekend: Homecoming, Fall Flower Fun Hike, Harvest Time at the Farm and More.

It's homecoming weekend in Saline - but that's not all that's happening. Here's our guide to events in Saline this weekend.

...

12 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 29 - Sunday, Oct 1

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Homecoming Parade - Fri Sep 29 5:00 pm

Saline High School

SHS Homecoming Parade is Friday, September 29 at 5pm down Campus Parkway. [more details]

Fall Flower Fun Hike - Sat Sep 30 10:00 am

Leslee Niethammer Preserve

Enjoy a guided hike through the prairie with its late-blooming flowers. Learn fun facts about medicinal and edible plants. [more details]

Harvest Time at Rentschler Farm - Sun Oct 1 12:00 pm

Rentschler Farm

Join the Saline Area Historical Society for their annual Harvest Time event. Experience old-fashioned family fun at Rentschler Farm, 1265 E. Michigan Ave in Saline, on Sunday, October 1st, from Noon to 4pm. Enjoy a captivating performance by the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic, wagon rides, pumpkin painting, crafters, demonstrators, tours, and more! Best of all, it's a free family-friendly event. [more details]

Other Events

SASC Fall Mystery Trip - Fri Sep 29 8:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Trips are in cooperation with Pittsfield Senior Center. Sign up at SASC and your pickup / drop-off will take place at SASC. Pittsfield will also be a stop on our route for each trip. All trips on charter busses.

Not much can be told about where we’re going, but a big part of the fun is NOT knowing! Sit back and relax on our luxury charter bus and enjoy the scenery around you. Your lunch is included but additional drinks or snacks throughout the day will be at your own cost. Moderate… [more details]

Early Release and 1/2 Day Pizza Cafe - Fri Sep 29 12:15 pm

Saline District Library

Teens! Come get some free pizza on your early release days in the Brecon Room.

Generously sponsored by Friends of the Saline District Library.

First Come/First Served

[more details]

Lego at the Library - Fri Sep 29 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love building with Lego? Drop-in for an hour of free building using the Library building bricks.

Ages 6 -11. No registration is required.

[more details]

Two Guys Nomadic Grill Food Truck - Fri Sep 29 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

A mobile food trailer serving great food made with fresh ingredients.

Serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co.

4pm - 8pm [more details]

Friday Fusers Suncatchers - Fri Sep 29 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Suncatchers make pretty window ornaments especially when they are designed with colored glass!

In this workshop, you will make a 3.5" x 7" fused glass suncatcher of your own design. You will learn how to use colorful glass pieces, frit (small pieces of glass), and decorative glass components to create your one of a kind suncatcher. Glass artist Anne Rogers will guide you step-by-step on how to design, assemble, and prepare your glass art for firing. No experience necessary!

Easy registration:… [more details]

Saline Homecoming Game - Fri Sep 29 7:00 pm

Hornet Stadium at SHS

Saline hosts Huron in the annual Homecoming Football Game. The Hornets have a chance to virtually win sole possession of the SEC Red. [more details]

Fall Flower Fun at the Saline River - Sat Sep 30 10:00 am

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Come out and explore our prairie and all the late bloomers-- learn fun facts about edible and medicinal plants. Free & fun for the whole family. Everyone welcome! [more details]

Smash & Dash Smash Burgers Food Truck - Sat Sep 30 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Specialty Made Smashed Hamburger Variations on a Brioche Bun.

Serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co.

4pm - 8pm [more details]

Funny Girl Trip - Sun Oct 1 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Trips are in cooperation with Pittsfield Senior Center. Sign up at SASC and your pickup / drop-off will take place at SASC. Pittsfield will also be a stop on our route for each trip. All trips on charter busses.

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with one of the most celebrated musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline