Road Resurfacing on Oak Valley Drive in Pittsfield Township

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) began a road resurfacing project on Oak Valley Drive between Waters Road and Scio Church Road in Pittsfield Township.

The road is not closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.

The road improvements are expected to take approximately one week. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Sidewalks and crossing signals are not impacted by this work.