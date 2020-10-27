SOCCER: Christian Rossi Completes the Hat Trick as Saline Advances to the Regional Final

Christian Rossi scored three goals as Saline defeated Edsel Ford, 3-1, in the MHSAA Regional soccer semifinal Tuesday at Dearborn High School.

Saline (15-1-1) advances to the regional final against Mattawan (13-1-1). The game will be played at 5 p.m., Thursday, at Dearborn High School.

Mattawan defeated Salem, 1-0, to advance.

The Hornets are one of eight Division 1 teams still standing.

The winner of Thursday's regional will face Detroit Catholic Central (9-0-3) or Berkley (11-3-4) in the semifinal.

In the other bracket, New Baltimore Anchor Bay (11-0) faces Troy Athens (13-2-3) and Traverse City West (20-1-2) plays Mona Shores (14-3-1).

Saline is in the regional final for the first time since 2014, when the Hornets beat Okemos, 3-2, on Collin Cavanaugh's third goal of the game.