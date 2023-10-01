What to do in Saline - Monday, Oct 2 - Sunday, Oct 8

Here's what's on our calendar for this week. Join the Saline Post and post events. It's free!

11 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Oct 2 - Sunday, Oct 8

FEATURED EVENTS

One Voice Gospel Choir Concert - Sun Oct 8 3:00 pm



St. Paul United Church of Christ

To kick off the 2023 St. Paul Fall Concert Series, One Voice Gospel Choir will present a program of traditional and contemporary gospel music at 3pm on October 8th. The choir is celebrating its 33rd year of outreach ministry and is comprised of singers from Washtenaw and Lenawee counties. All concerts are free to the public. An offering will be taken to support Saline Area Social Services, and refreshments will follow.On Nov 5, St. Paul will feature the jazz ensemble Jean Wilson & Friends,… [more details]

Spooky Pokemon Party - Mon Oct 2 4:00 pm

Saline District Library

Calling all Spooky Pokemon trainers! If you know your Sableye from your Gastly, you are invited to a program of Spooky Pokemon-themed crafts, activities, and games. Gotta catch ‘em all!

Ages 6-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Fall in Love with your Community -Brecon Village Open House - Tue Oct 3 1:30 pm

Brecon Village - Senior Community

Join us for a special Open House at Brecon Village Senior Living Community!

• Tour the Brecon Village Campus and Apartment Homes • Learn more about Saline and our community resources • Enjoy culinary delights from our award-winning Chefs • Giveaways and Raffles

Fall Move-In Specials • Attend the Open House and receive a $2,500 voucher waiving the community fee for Independent and Assisted Living* • $3,000 off the 1st month’s Independent Living rent* * Applicable to new leases signed by… [more details]

Charting your Course- Making Aging in Place a Reality - Wed Oct 4 10:00 am

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

Join our virtual event!

DISCOVERHow to craft a well-thought-out plan to age in place.EXPLOREA vast array of home modifications and technology advancements.EMBRACETaking charge of your Future!

Register today: www.ehmss.org/eventsor call 734-679-0533

A Zoom link will be sent to you upon registration.Brought to you by LifeChoices and EHM Senior Solutions

[more details]

Open Art and Anime for Teens - Wed Oct 4 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!

Registration is not required.

[more details]

Tween Writers Group - Wed Oct 4 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

Calling all writers! Are you writing an epic adventure? Poetry? A journal? Whatever you're writing, this is the group for you. Join other young writers to talk about writing, share tips and feedback, and be inspired!

4th-8th grade. Click here to register.

[more details]

Trivia Night! The Human Body - Wed Oct 4 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

The foot bone’s connected to the leg bone.The leg bone’s connected to the knee bone.The knee bone’s connected to the thigh bone.Doin’ the skeleton dance.

The Human Body. We all have one, but all bodies are different, and each is a strange and unique collection of cells. Dig out your notes from high school science class, this week's trivia is all… [more details]

Congresswoman Dingell's Military Academy Information Night - Wed Oct 4 6:00 pm

Washtenaw Community College's Morris Lawrence Building

Congresswoman Dingell will be hosting a Military Academy Information Night on October 4th from 6 - 7 pm. The event will feature representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Naval Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Air Force Academy, and West Point.Any student who might be interested in attending a military academy should attend! This event will provide the opportunity to interface directly with the congressional office while getting any student or parent questions answered.Please contact… [more details]

BEE-NGO! - Wed Oct 4 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

It’s like the game you know and love, but reusable resin bees will be used to mark off the game cards. Non-cash prizes will be given to game winners of this free monthly event for adults.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Charting your Course- Making Aging in Place a Reality, a Dine & Discover Workshop - Thu Oct 5 10:00 am

Brecon Village

You are invited to our Dine & Discover workshop, held at Brecon Village. Enjoy breakfast on us!DISCOVER How to craft a well-thought-out plan to age in place.EXPLOREA vast array of home modifications and technology advancements.EMBRACETaking charge of your Future!

Register today: www.ehmss.org/eventsor call 734-679-0533LifeChoices, brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions [more details]

Congresswoman Dingell's Michigan Public Service Commission Town Hall - Thu Oct 5 6:00 pm

Washtenaw Community College Towsley Auditorium

Join Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MPSC Chair Dan Scripps, and local officials for a town hall discussion.

Please contact Georgia Frost (georgia.frost@mail.house.gov) with any questions. [more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Oct 5 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare. It is a free 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on grief-related topics. After that is a small-group… [more details]

