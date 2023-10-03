PRESS RELEASE: Hornets Helping Hornets Needs Your Help!

Every once in a while, a Saline Area Schools family needs just a little bit of extra help. When that happens, Saline’s Hornets Helping Hornets want to make it easy for Saline Area Schools community families to fulfill that need without knowing who the need is for. These needs will include such things as coats, boots, snacks, gas cards, lunch money, water bottles, headphones - everything that helps students be successful at school.

How It Works: The Social Workers at each school identify needs and list them on the website. An email is sent weekly to those who have signed up to be a part of this program, highlighting new needs. A family selects items they would like to donate, purchases them, then drops them off at the appropriate school to the attention of the Social Worker (or has them delivered from a retailer like Amazon).

Any Saline Community member is welcome to sign up and support the needs of our families/schools. To be a part of this program, simply visit the website, https://bit.ly/SalineHHH, scroll to the bottom of the list, and select “Sign Up To Be On Distribution”. You will then start to receive the Weekly Updates. You may select items to donate at any time.

Our information can also be found on the Saline Area Schools Volunteer Information site: https://www.salineschools.org/district-resources/volunteer-information/

Thank you for caring about our Saline Area Schools families and helping us continue this program.

If you are a family in need, please reach out to the Social Worker at your child’s school. They will determine the best way to help you, including this program if appropriate.

About Saline’s Hornet Helping Hornets

In 2015, two friends identified a need to offer support to local families in various capacities. This effort began at Pleasant Ridge Elementary, then expanded to all Saline Area Schools. Hornets Helping Hornets fosters caring and support for our community and schools.

