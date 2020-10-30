CORONAVIRUS: Second Death This Week Added to Washtenaw County Data

Washtenaw County reported its second COVID-19 death this week in data updated Friday afternoon.

119 county residents have died with COVID-19. It's the first time the county has added two deaths to the data in the same week since August.

There were no new hospitalizations. 493 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The county also reported 65 more people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,072. None of the new cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 238 people have tested positive, including 20 added to the data yesterday.

Here's a look at Friday-to-Friday data:

Two people died since last Friday's data update. Last week, there was one death in the seven day period.

Eight people were hospitalized, down from 12 last week.

535 people tested positive, up from 509 last week.

20 people in Saline's 48176 zip code tested positive, up from 13 last week.

Michigan Daily Data

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate increase slightly to 3.8 percent in Washtenaw County. The rate increased to 7.2 percent in the State of Michigan.

Michigan reported 11 new deaths with COVID-19, bringing the total to 7,309. Michigan also added 3,168 more people with positive tests to the totals.

Hospitalization data continues to look worse. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increased by 16 to 398. The number of patients on ventilators increased by seven to 160.