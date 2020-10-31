Here's This Week's Shopping List for Saline Area Social Service and Ways to Contribute Before the Holidays

Saline Area Social Service, which serves hundreds of residents each week with a food pantry and other assistance, has posted its shopping list for this week. If you're shopping and you have money to spare and have room in your cart, be on the lookout for:

Toilet Paper

Tissues

Chunky Soups

Diced and stewed tomatoes

Snacks

Saltine crackers

Spaghetti-Os

Spam

Canned pineapple

Large containers of shelf-stable juice

Donations are accepted at 224 W. Michigan Ave., Monday through Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. Donations are accepted until 5:30 p.m. Monday, noon on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Donations of money can be made online at https://salinesocialservice.com.

As the holidays near, Saline Area Social Service is now collecting gift cards and donations for Thanksgiving meal baskets. (Click here for more).

People can also donate to Saline Area Social Service to sponsor a family this holiday season. (Click here for more).

For more information contact Patty at pdysko@salinesocialservice.com or 734-429-4570.