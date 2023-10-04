Pittsfield Officer Injured, Michigan Avenue Closed After Car Crashes into Police Cruiser During Stop

Michigan Avenue was closed in both directions Wednesday night, between State and Old State Road, after a man crashed into a police officer conducting a traffic stop.

According to scanner radio files, the strange incident all started in Pittsfield Township on Maple Road, near Travis Pointe. The driver of a blue Jeep Wrangler complained that the driver of a grey Ford Mustang was harassing and following him/herr, and driving up the shoulder beside their vehicle. The Wrangler made its way on to Industrial Drive and turned east on to Michigan Avenue. Metro Dispatch was trying to direct the vehicle the driver of the Wrangler to the Pittsfield police department. A Pittsfield Township police officer intercepted the Mustang near Moon Road and pulled the driver over in front of the Bigby Coffee Shop plaza at about 9:08 p.m.

At 9:22, a second officer radioed Metro Dispatch to say a car crashed into the police cruiser of the officer who made the stop. A Cadillac driven by an older man who'd had a medical issue crashed into the cruiser, throwing the officer from the vehicle and injuring the officer's leg. By 9:24 p.m. police reported to dispatch that the man who suffered the medical issue was unconscious. Police started CPR at 9:25 p.m. Police requested the road be closed in both directions at 9:26 p.m.



