SWIM & DIVE: Saline Second to Pioneer in the SEC Red Meet

The Saline girls swim and dive team placed second in the SEC Red meet held Friday and Saturday at Skyline High School.

Pioneer won the meet with 640 points. Saline was second with 511. Huron, 408, and Skyline, 393, followed.

The Hornets opened strong, taking second in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:45.9. Amelia Hayes, Megan Socha, Anna Bosinger and Kiersten Russell swam for Saline.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Allison Ploutz Snydder finished fifth in 1:58.18. Johanna Ehrman was sixth and Nani Sanna was eighth. Megan Socha was the fastest Hornet in the 200-yard IM, taking fifth in 2:15.05. Bella Arbaugh was the top Hornet in the 50-yard freestyle, taking fifth in 24.7 seconds. Anna Bosinger, Kylie Evenson, and Caroline Klein finished right behind her.

In the diving event, Alice English placed third with 370.95 points. Gabriella Richards was fifth and Ava Turner was sixth.

In the 100-yard fly, Samantha Graden was the top Hornet, finishing fourth in 57.96. Arbaugh was sixth and Ehrman was eighth. Hayes was the fastest Hornet in the 100-yard freestyle, taking third in 52.87 seconds. Anna Bosinger was eighth.

Kiersten Russell was the top finishing Hornet on the day, taking second in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:59.33. Elizabeth Burchart was fourth.

The Hornets were third in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Bosinger, Socha, Arbaugh and Graden finished in 1:39.11.

Russell had another strong race in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing third in 56.87. Hayes was fifth and Evenson was sixth. Socha took fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:06.76. Ellie Brunty was eighth in 1:10.98.

Saline finished the meet by taking second in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Evenson, Graden, Russell and Hayes swam the race in 3:31.17.