Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 6 - Sunday, Oct 8

You'll want a heavier raincoat if you're spending much time outdoors this weekend.

Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 6 - Sunday, Oct 8

Friday

Cloudy, with a high of 70 and low of 49 degrees. Fog for the morning, sunny for the afternoon, partly cloudy in the evening, overcast overnight

High: 70°Low: 49°Wind: 11 MPH SWChance of rain: 0%

Saturday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 53 and low of 41 degrees. Partly cloudy for the morning, patchy rain possible during the afternoon, clear in the evening, overcast overnight.

High: 53° Low: 41° with a 81% chance of rain.

Sunday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 52 and low of 36 degrees. Clear for the morning, patchy rain possible in the afternoon, clear during the evening,

High: 52° Low: 36° with a 88% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

