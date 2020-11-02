Saline Schools Numbers: COVID-19 Cases Up, Quarantines Down

COVID-19 positives were up and quarantines were down, according to weekly numbers released by the Saline Area Schools district today.

The number of students at staff testing positive doubled to eight. Those numbers include six students and two staff members. There are three students with COVID-19 from the middle school, two from the high school and one from Heritage Elementary. Both staff members are from Heritage Elementary. The district has not yet seen a student case in a K-3 building.

The number of cases has doubled each of the last three weeks. This week's Heritage case represents the youngest case.

The number of students and staff in quarantine slipped from last week's high of 31 to 26. There are 14 students and 12 staff members in quarantine. Last week there were 18 students and 13 staff in quarantine.

Harvest Elementary has five students in quarantine. Saline Middle School has four students in quarantine. The number of students in quarantine at Saline High School fell from six to two. Liberty School has the highest number of staff in quarantine with five. No other school has more than two staff members quarantined.

The numbers are not cumulative and reflect the current picture in the district. Saline Area Schools update the stats each Sunday or Monday.

For more information about COVID-19 and the district, click here.