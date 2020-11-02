CORONAVIRUS: One Death, 5 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Since Friday's Report

The 119th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to numbers updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Monday afternoon.

The deaths of three county residents with COVID-19 have been reported since Oct. 22. These deaths followed a nearly four week period where there were no COVID-19 deaths reported in the county.

According to other data on the county's COVID-19 page, five people have been hospitalized since Friday, bringing the total to to 493. Over the weekend, another 184 people have tested positive, including 81 since Sunday morning. So far, 5,286 county residents have tested positive with COVID-19. None of the new infections came from residents living in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 238 people have tested positive.

Michigan reported 31 more people dying with COVID-19, including 20 deaths identified during a review of vital records. 7,340 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19 thus far. The state also counted 3,792 people testing positive.

Hospitalization numbers continue to increase. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increased by 30 to 428. That number is less than a quarter of what it was in April, but more than three times what it was on Sept. 24. The number of patients on ventilators increased by 13 to 180. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 decreased by three to nine. Another eight pediatric patients are believed to have COVID-19.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate remained at 3.8 percent. The positive test rate in Michigan increased by nearly a full percentage point to 8.1 percent.