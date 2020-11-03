John Girbach, World War II Veteran, Retired from Tecumseh Products

John Stanley Girbach of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, with his family at his side.

Born on March 8, 1921, at the family farm in Bridgewater Township, Michigan, to John and Katherine (Lamparter) Girbach, John graduated from Clinton High School in 1939.

Prior to serving in WWII, John worked for the Clinton Woolen Mill. During the war he served with the 40th Engineer Combat Regiment in Europe and North Africa from 1942-1945. Following the war, John worked for Tecumseh Products, retiring in 1986.

John married Carol B. Uphaus on October 7, 1950, in Saline. She preceded him in death in 2003.

John is survived by his sons Dean B. and Brian R., daughter-in-law Donna and two grandchildren, Mitchell and Stacey, sister-in-law Shirley (Uphaus) Crespo and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Marie (Alwin Finkbeiner) and four brothers, Edward, Clarence (Martha), Harold (Eileen), Robert (Dorothy) and one son, Keith J. (Donna).

Dad greatly enjoyed helping Mom with their rental properties, working on many projects with his sons, toiling in his yard and garden, visiting with extended family, chatting with neighbors and sharing wonderful stories of the old days. In his later years, Dad held a special place in his heart for his son Brian and the care he provided to both he and Mom.

We wish to extend our gratitude and many thanks to Arbor Hospice and especially to Linden Square Staff for their dedicated care and compassion. A graveside service for immediate family will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in respect of COVID concerns. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saline Area Historical Society or St. Joseph Hospital in Ypsilanti.