CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, 4 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Since Monday

There were no new deaths and four new hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

119 people in Washtenaw County have died with COVID-19. 502 residents have been hospitalized.

The county also reported 75 more people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,331. None of the new infections came from Saline's 48176 zip code, were 238 people have tested positive.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County fell by .6 to 3.2 percent, according to COVIDactnow.org. The rate in Michigan increased slightly to 8.2 percent.

Michigan reported 43 more deaths with COVID-19, including 17 found during a review of vital records. 7,400 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19. Another 3,106 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the state,

According to hospitalization data, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increased by 16 to 444. The number of patients needing a ventilator increased by three to 183. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by one to 10.