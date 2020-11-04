Saline Voters Elect Brian Marl to a 5th Term as Mayor

Saline Mayor Brian Marl won more than 60 percent of the vote and cruised to victory in Tuesday's election.

Marl, first elected in 2012, will begin his fifth two-year term in January.

"Some people said it was time for a change. Voters felt otherwise," Marl said early Tuesday morning as the vote totals were confirmed at city hall.

Marl received 3,213 votes to the 2,042 garnered by challenger Christen Mitchell, a four-year member of city council.

"Saline voters spoke loudly and emphatically, the results were clear and overwhelming, they want us to continue to strengthen our city, make it more economically vibrant, diverse, and welcoming to all," Marl said. "I'm humbled by the support and confidence, and I'm eager to continue serving as your Mayor - thank you!"

Mitchell wished Marl well on Facebook.

"Last night, the voters of Saline spoke strongly in favor of keeping the status quo. I fully accept the results and wish Mr. Marl well during the next two years," Mitchell wrote on Facebook. "I am proud of the campaign I ran."

It was the third contested race for Marl.

Marl captured 60.94 percent of the vote. In his other contested election, Marl won 68.4 percent of the vote against Lee Bourgoin in 2014 and 60.1 percent of the vote against councilor Glenn Law in 2012.

Marl was the only Saline candidate to win against an opponent with the Washtenaw Democratic Party endorsement. The Washtenaw Democratic Party endorsed Mitchell.

In the city council race, Janet Dillon, Dawn Krause and Dean Girbach were endorsed by the Washtenaw Democratic Party. All three candidates won.

In the Saline Board of Education race, Aramide Boatswain, Jennifer Miller and Brad Gerbe were endorsed by the Washtenaw Democratic Party. All three candidates defeated incumbents to win.