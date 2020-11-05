CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths, 4 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths and four people hospitalized in Wednesday's update of COVID-19 data in the Washtenaw County Health Department update. 119 Washtenaw residents have died with COVID-19. 506 people have been hospitalized.

The county reported 96 more people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,427. None of those new positive tests came from people in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 238 people have tested positive.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County increased from 3.2 to 3.6 percent according to COVIDactnow.org, which also showed Michigan's rate holding steady at 8.2 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 19 people dying with COVID-19, bringing the total to 7,419. The state reported 4,101 additional people testing positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalization states showed another increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds. The number increased by 36 to 470. That number was at 130 on Sept. 24. The number of patients on ventilators increased by 16 to 199. That number was at 50 on Sept. 24. There are 13 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and three more believed to have COVID-19.