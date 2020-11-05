CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, 5 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County, 23 New Positive Tests From Saline

There were no new deaths and five hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated Thursday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

119 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. 511 have been hospitalized, including 18 over the last seven days. Another 104 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,531 in Washtenaw County. 23 of the new cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code - the highest one-day total reported by the county for Saline. 261 people in the zip code have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test rate held steady at 3.6 percent in Washtenaw County, according to COVIDactnow.org, which also showed Michigan's rate holding steady at 8.2 percent.

Michigan reported 51 more people dying with COVID-19. That number includes 26 deaths identified from a review of vital records. 7,470 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19, according to the state. There were a whopping 5,710 people testing positive for COVID-19 in today's update.

Hospitalization statistics show the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds jumping by five to 475. The number of patients on ventilators fell by five to 194. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by two to 15. There are three other pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.