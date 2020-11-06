Saline Area Dining Guide, Friday, Nov. 6

Here's today's Saline Area Dining Guide, for Friday, Nov. 6. It's sent a little early due to the high school cross country finals down the road.

Benny's Bakery | (734) 429-9120 | 111 W Michigan

Today's Specials are:

Sourdough bread

Apple and cherry turnovers

Devil’s food donuts

Bagels

Bagel breakfast sandwiches (Egg, cheese and either sausage or bacon on a fresh bagel)

Coffee cakes

Ham and cheese bites (Ham & cheese with herbs and spices in a puff pastry shell)

Carrigan Cafe | (734) 316-7633 | 101 S. Ann Arbor St

The café will be offering Vegetarian French onion soup. As well as a dollar off medium ice tea.

Matty J's | 734-316-7747 | mattyjsbakery.com | 972 E. Michigan Ave.

Matty J's is now available through GrubHub and DoorDash! Tues-Sat 11am-2pm.

Oscar's Sports & Grill | 429-7700 | 6877 State Street

70 and sunny in November? It’s unheard of, so don’t miss the opportunity to have a couple of last days on the patio before winter strikes! Reverie will be back at Oscar’s this Friday, November 6th @7:30 PM. With the craziness of election among us, come relax by our fire and listen to some of your favorite tunes all while cheering on the Hornets this weekend It’s just what you need to calm the nerves!

Salt Springs Brewery | 117 S. Ann Arbor St | 295-9191

Salt Springs Brewery opens its doors for lunch service at 11:30am, Tuesday-Friday. An a la carte brunch will be served from 11:30am-2:45pm Saturdays & 10:30 - 2:45 Sundays, featuring favorites such as the Brewhouse Benny (eggs benedict), delicious pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, the absolute best breakfast potatoes around and delicious mimosas. Make Salt Springs Brewery your weekend brunch tradition!