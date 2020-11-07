CROSSCOUNTRY: Fedoronko Turns In All-State Performance as Saline Boys Take 12th

Senior Joseph Fedoronko earned all-state honors and helped Saline to a 12th place finish at the MHSAA Division 1 cross country meet Friday at the Michigan International Speedway.

Fedoronko finished 29th in a time of 15:58.3. Fedoronko's career-best time came in his final high school race - besting his previous best time by 10 seconds.

Joseph Fedoronko takes 28th to earn all state honors. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/YcVbVoCSEm — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) November 6, 2020

As a team, Saline finished with 335 points. Romeo won the meet with 123 points. Saline's league rivals from Pioneer were fifth with 243 points.

Emmett Berryhill (59th, 16:23.67), James Harrison (118th, 16:46.37), Jason Whitton (133rd, 16:57.58) and Nathan Luther (149th, 17:02.51) finished in the scoring for Saline. Max Pfeiffer (164th, 17:09.88) and Andrew Victoria (201st, 17:32.4) also ran for the Hornets. Harrison also set a personal record.