CROSSCOUNTRY: All-State Alig Leads Saline Girls to 5th Place Finish at State Meet

Junior Lydia Alig turned in an all-state performance and led Saline to a fifth-place finish at the MHSAA Division 1 cross country meet Friday at Michigan International Speedway.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

Alig, who'd never raced in a regional or state meet until this year, continued her emergence as a leader in the program. She finished the 5K course in 19:01.

Looks like Lydia Alig made all state! 28th overall. Congrats Lydia! pic.twitter.com/C3uzc5ugZq — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) November 6, 2020

Junior Madi Wood (54th, 19:29.42), junior Madison Stern (65th, 19:42.58), sophomore Aubrey Stager (81st, 19:59.23) and freshman Laney (135th) finished in the scoring for Saline. Junior Claire Endres (130th, 20:38) and reshman Lucy Woehlke (156th, 20:51.9) also ran for Saline.

The Hornets showed great depth. In terms of team scoring, Saline put all 7 girls in the top 102 places. Clarkston, at 117, was the only other team close to Saline.

Saline's rivals from Pioneer won the meet with 129 points. The Hornets, who upset Pioneer to win the SEC Red, finished with 219 points at the state meet.

Saline's varsity seven featured just three girls with state meet experience, having graduated four seniors from last year's squad, which finished third in the state. This year's team, with four juniors, a sophomore and two freshmen, seems poised to return an experienced team to the 2021 state meet.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE