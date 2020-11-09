Saline City Council to Consider City Manager Contract, Special Assessment District, 4-Way Stop and the Downtown Recovery Zone

Saline City Council meets for a work meeting and regular meeting Monday evening at Saline City Hall.

The meeting is held over Zoom and broadcast on Facebook. Click here for the link. The passcode is Saline.

City council will discuss employee health insurance during the work meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. After substantial premium increases last year, the city is looking at premiums falling by 2.17 percent this year. Click here for the agenda packet.

The regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. (agenda packet here).

The agenda includes:

Council will consider a motion to approve an employment contract with Colleen O'Toole, the city council's choice for city manager. O'Toole would start Dec. 14, 2020 and be paid $122,000. The contract runs through June 30, 2023. Todd Campbell, the longtime city manager, made $131,000 in his final year in Saline.

There is a public hearing for the special assessment to solve drainage issues in the Eastlook/Marlpool Drive neighborhood. 10 property owners will be assessed $2,598 each over the next five years if it's approved. After the hearing council will consider a resolution confirming the roll. If council approves the roll, property owners can appeal the assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal within 35 days.

Council will consider an amendment to the fire code to allow and regulate recreational fires.

Council will continue to discuss what to do about the downtown recovery zone on South Ann Arbor Street.

Several property owners are appealing sewer bills to city council.

In the consent agenda, Police Chief has a traffic order creating a four-way stop at Ann Arbor and Henry streets.

(Correction: O'Toole's potential start date was corrected)