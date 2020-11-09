Saline Area Dining Guide, Monday, Nov. 9

It's almost lunchtime.

Here's a quick look at the offerings from local eateries on Monday, Nov. 9.

Brewed Awakenings | 7025 E Michigan Ave | (734) 316-2084

Brewed Awakenings Cafe offers the Monterrey Sandwich - Italian bread, turkey, salami, cheddar, red onions, banana peppers, green olives, tomatoes and our own cajun mayo grilled to perfection on a panini press.

Today's soups are mushroom & brie bisque (gluten free and vegetarian) and chicken chili (gluten free). Don't forget the baked goods, from cherry and carrot cake scones, to trple chocolate cake parfait.

Carrigan Cafe | 101 S Ann Arbor St | 734-316-7633

Monday's coffee flavors are dark roast organic full city, light roast organic mocha java, and Michigan cherry.

Salt Springs Brewery | 117 S. Ann Arbor St | 734-295-9191

Start planning your Thanksgiving Day meals. Salt is offering three meals. A smoked beef brisket meal is $90. The smoked turkey breast meal is $80. The butternut squash ravioli meal is $70. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m., Nov. 22 and can be picked up afternoon on Nov. 25.

All packaged meals include:

Jalapeno cheddar cornbread stuffing

Roasted sweet potatoes w/ candied pecans & honey cinnamon butter

Green beans w/ oven-dried tomatoes & goat cheese

Home-made cranberry apple sauce

Pumpkin bread pudding w/ maple spice crème anglaise

Reheating instructions are included with the meals.

To have include your restaurant in the daily dining guide, email your specials to tran@thesalinepost.com by 9 a.m. that morning.