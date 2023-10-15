Driver Transported to Hospital after Crash on Platt Road
The driver of a car that rolled over on Platt Road was taken to the hospital after being freed from the vehicle by firefighters.
Firefighters from Saline responded to a crash at 10:13 a.m., Friday, on Platt Road south of Judd Road. Firefighters found a single occupant inside a vehicle that had rolled on to its side in the woods. The driver was in stable condition but was pinned in the vehicle, according to Fire Chief Jason Sperle.
Firefighters used extrication equipment to cut brush and gain access to the vehicle and then to remove the patient from the vehicle. The patient was transported to a local hospital, Sperle said. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
