CORONAVIRUS: No Active Cases Among Saline Area Schools Students and Staff

For the first time since in-person instruction began, there were no active COVID-19 cases reported in the weekly Saline Area Schools data report.

Last week, there were eight confirmed cases in the district, including six students and two staff.

While the number of cases is down, the number of students and staff in quarantine continues to rise. There are 41 people in quarantine, up from 15 last week. The previous high was 31 on Oct. 25. There are 28 students and 13 staff in quarantine.