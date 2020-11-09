Merry Mile Run Benefits Saline Cross Country Programs

The annual Saline Merry Mile Run returns Dec. 5

The event, presented by the Ann Arbor Running Company, is a fundraiser for the Friends of Saline Cross Country.

(Register Here)

Last year, the event was held on Michigan Avenue right before the Christmas Parade. This year, however, the parade has moved to Thibault Lane (the roadway connecting Saline Middle School and Liberty School). It's also a stationary parade - so people will drive through to see the attractions rather than have them march or ride by. Likewise, the Merry Mile is moving to Thibault Lane.

The event begins at 4:45 p.m. and will finish by 5:15 p.m. The one-mile run starts at Saline Middle School, runs by the parade, and then loops back around Liberty to finish behind Heritage School.

Cost is $20 per participant. Kids under 10 running with a paid adult will run for free. T-shirts guaranteed to the first 100 registered runners. Shirt sizes must be selected by 11/22 to assure a shirt in the proper size. Register Here or email Derek Stern at derek.stern@comcast.net.