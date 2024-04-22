Dementia Friendly Saline+ Announces May 11 Spring Festival

Dementia Friendly Saline+ announces an Old-Fashioned Carnival-themed Spring Festival, with help and sponsorship of University Living, Ageways, and others in the community, from 10 to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Liberty School in Saline.

Fun for Everyone:

Live Music (including Fiddle Pie, Mary and the HuzBand, Cat Canyon, and more), Juggling, Delicious Food (Including Hannah’s Shaved Ice)

Arts and Crafts Sale - Just in time for Mother’s Day shopping

Games, Crafts, Photo booth, Cake Walk, Therapy Dogs, and Interactive Activities

Special Accommodations for Persons with Dementia and their Caregivers and Families:

Curbside “Reverse Valet” service, Dementia friendly signage, Designated Quiet Space on-site for respite, and vendors of special interest to people living with dementia

Trained staff and “Purple Angels” Volunteers on hand to provide warm, understanding, care and assistance along the way

A panel discussion for caregivers, with a concurrent activity for persons with dementia.

This event is free and open to the public.

“We work to provide events where persons with dementia and their caregivers/families will feel ‘normal’. This is a normal social event, with some extra perks to make life easier and less challenging.” - Kelsey Keyes, DFS Program Coordinator

Visit dfsaline.org for even more information, including schedules and lists of participating artists and crafters.

Our mission is to help persons with dementia live in our community with less difficulty and more dignity.

Contact: Kelsey Keyes, Program Coordinator, Dementia Friendly Saline+ (734) 262-3986 or the DFS staff at dementiafriendlysaline@gmail.com

