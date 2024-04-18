Resurfacing Work to Close Part of Parker Road Starting April 23
On Tuesday, April 23, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will close Parker Road between Scio Church and Liberty roads in Lima and Scio townships to resurface the roadway.
The road improvements are expected to take approximately three weeks. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions and contractor scheduling.
