CORONAVIRUS: Two Deaths, 11 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Since Friday

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died according to COVID-19 data updated by the health department Monday.

The county's data page now shows 121 residents who died with COVID-19. The county also showed the number of hospitalizations increasing by 11 to 523.

Data showed the number of people testing positive rising by 323 since Friday to 5,945. That includes 103 people since 11 a.m., Sunday. None of the new cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 261 people have tested positive.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County increased to 4.3 percent. The state positive test rate increased to 10.3 percent.

The State of Michigan reported two days worth of new data, which included 62 new deaths, bringing the state total to 7,640. The state also recorded another 9,010 people testing positive.

State hospitalization numbers continue to rise. There are now 544 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds. That number is still far shy for of the 1570 patients in critical care beds in April, but far more than the 130 patients in those beds on Sept. 24. Similarly, the number of patients on ventilators increased to 239. That number was at 50 on Sept. 24.

There are 11 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and four more believed to have COVID-19.