Saline Area Dining Guide, Nov. 10, 2020

Here's the dining guide for Nov. 10, 2020.

Tippins Market | 4845 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd | (734) 665-3690

Lunchtime keeps getting better at Tippins. Along with their New York-style pizza, Tippins is now selling broasted chicken.

Brewed Awakenings Cafe | 7025 E Michigan Ave | (734) 316-2084

Brewed Awakenings' Kim Caster says either of today's soups would go great with with the chicken pita - chicken salad with cranberries, fresh apples, celery and walnuts in a pita.

Today's soups are Tomato Basil Bisque (gluten free and vegetarian) and Potato with Bacon (gluten free).

Today's scones are sweet cream and pumpkin. The cafe also has muffins, cookies, lemon bars, cherry almost coffeecake and more.

Benny's Baker, 111 W Michigan Ave., (734) 429-9120

Benny's offers broccoli cheddar soup. The creamy, gluten-free soup is made with fresh broccoli, cheddar cheese, onion, carrots, chicken stock and cream. Try it with their homemade herbed croutons. $9.00/qt. The herbed croutons are made from farm and rye breads and coated in herbs and spices and toasted to perfection. $2.50 a bag.

Salt Springs Brewery | 117 S Ann Arbor St, Saline | (734) 295-9191

It's Tuesday, so kids eat free. (one free kids meal item for 10 years and under with each adult meal purchased, not including take out and delivery).

Happy hour is 4-6 p.m.

Click here for the menu.