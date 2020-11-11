CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, 123 Cases In Washtenaw County, Michigan's Critical Care Beds Continue to Fill

There were no new deaths and 123 more people testing positive in Washtenaw County, according to COVID-19 data updated by the State of Michigan. The Washtenaw County Health Department did not update its COVID-19 page because today is Veteran's Day, so local hospitalization and zip code data is unavailable.

121 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. As of yesterday, 532 people have been hospitalized. According to the state's website, 6,201 Washtenaw County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County increased again to 5.3 percent - the highest it's been since May 1. The rate also increased in Michigan, where it now sits at 11.1 percent - the highest it's been since April 30.

Michigan reported 42 more people dying with COVID-19, bringing the total to 7,766. The state reported another 6,008 people testing positive for COVID-19.

The state's hospitalization numbers continue to rise. There are now 604 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, up by nine since yesterday. There were 130 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds on Sept. 24. This number was at 1,570 in April.

There are 263 patients receiving ventilator care, up by six from yesterday. This number was at 50 on Sept. 24.

There are 10 pediatric patients in Michigan's hospitals with COVID-19 and another 11 believed to have the infection.