Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 20 - Sunday, Oct 22

Yep, it's cross country weather!

Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 20 - Sunday, Oct 22

Friday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 56 and low of 47 degrees. Fog during the morning, mist for the afternoon, overcast in the evening,

High: 56° Low: 47° with a 89% chance of rain.

Saturday

Overcast, with a high of 53 and low of 39 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning, light drizzle in the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.

High: 53° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high of 50 and low of 38 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening, cloudy overnight.

High: 50° Low: 38° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it!

