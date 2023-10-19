Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 20 - Sunday, Oct 22
Yep, it's cross country weather!
Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 20 - Sunday, Oct 22
Friday
Patchy rain possible, with a high of 56 and low of 47 degrees. Fog during the morning, mist for the afternoon, overcast in the evening,
High: 56° Low: 47° with a 89% chance of rain.
Saturday
Overcast, with a high of 53 and low of 39 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning, light drizzle in the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.
High: 53° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high of 50 and low of 38 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening, cloudy overnight.
High: 50° Low: 38° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
