Neil Lindeman, Saline's First All-State Football Selection, Honored at Hornet Game

Saline's Neil Lindeman was honored before the Saline-Lake Orion football game Friday.

Lindeman was Saline's first all-state football selection in 1951. He also earned all-conference honors at tackle. Lindeman joined the game captains at the 50-yard line with the officials and captains from both teams and threw the ceremonial coin toss.

Lindeman is pictured in the photo below of the 1951-52 football team. This photo was donated by Doug Elfring to the Saline Area Historical Society.

The historical society has names to correspond with most of the people in the photo:

First row, left to right: 98 Puffy Schroder 15 Charlie Anderson. 95 John Klumpp 40 Neil Lindeman. 94 Dick Miller. 25 Egon Gross. 96 Don Feldkamp. 36 Jerry Gonser. 13 Emil Satler, a German exchange student. Second row: Coach John Padgen, student manager Dave Giltrow, 38 Jim Gleason, 11 Joe Graf, 18 Larry Wiedmayer, 44 Ken Burmeister, 99 Jim Cook, 12 Ron Finkbeiner, 19 Dick Gonser, 97 Laverne Drake, 30 ? coach ? Third row: 37 Arnold Girbach, 16 Melvin Roehm, 45 Dick Wiedmayer, 20 Gerald Miller, 41 ? 27 Tom Richards, 19 Walter Findley, 26 Ken Rogers, 35 Richard Hoeft, 39 Al Gross, 29 Charlie Steiner.

More News from Saline