How To Help Saline Area Social Service Help People in Our Community

Want to help Saline Area Social Service provide aid to people in the community? Take this list with you when you're shopping, buy a few items and drop them off at the agency's home.

This week's shopping list features:

Cereal/oatmeal

Chunky soups

Gravy(beef,chicken,turkey)

Beef broth

Beans(chili, pinto,baked)

Salad dressing

Crackers

Donations can be made at 224 W. Michigan Ave. from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The service also collects personal care items and paper products such as tampons, shaving cream, bandages, deodorant, sandwich bags, tin foil, plastic wrap and razors.

People can also: