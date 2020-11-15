Meijer Hosts Free Flu Shot Event Monday at Saline Area Social Service

Meijer Pharmacy is hosting a free flu shot clinic at Saline Area Social Service, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, at Saline Area Social Service.

Saline Area Social Service is located at 224 W. Michigan Ave., in Saline.

A recent advisory from the Washtenaw County Health Department suggested that everyone over the age of six months should receive a flu vaccine this year.

"Widespread flu vaccination will reduce the spread of flu during the COVID-19 pandemic and can prevent or reduce serious illness and related hospitalizations or deaths. Flu vaccination can also reduce the chance of people becoming infected with both flu and COVID-19 at the same time," according to the Health Department news release.