SOCCER: Regional Set, Saline Takes on Northville
The district champion Saline boys' soccer team takes on Northville Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Dearborn High School in the MHSAA Regional 3 tournament.
Saline (9-3-5) won the district trophy Thursday with Skyline's 3-0 defeat.
Northville is 17-2-1. Saline and Northville did not play during the season.
On the other side of the regional, Detroit U-D Jesuit (9-8-2) faces Dearborn Edsel Ford (15-1-4). The regional championship is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, at Dearborn High School.
More News from Saline
- Saline This Weekend: Win Big for Kids, Halloween Treasures, Saline Picture Frame Sale and More Check out these 10 events coming up this weekend on our calendar.
- Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 27 - Sunday, Oct 29 Your weather for this weekend