SOCCER: Regional Set, Saline Takes on Northville

The district champion Saline boys' soccer team takes on Northville Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Dearborn High School in the MHSAA Regional 3 tournament.

Saline (9-3-5) won the district trophy Thursday with Skyline's 3-0 defeat.

Northville is 17-2-1. Saline and Northville did not play during the season.

On the other side of the regional, Detroit U-D Jesuit (9-8-2) faces Dearborn Edsel Ford (15-1-4). The regional championship is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, at Dearborn High School.

