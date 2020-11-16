COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 10 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Since Friday

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated on a Washtenaw County Health Department webpage Monday afternoon.

125 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

The health department also reported hospitalizations increased by 10 since Friday to 556. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 increased by 406 since Friday and 140 since Sunday. The health department no longer provides daily updates of zip code data.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County increased from 6.1 to 6.9 percent since Friday. The state rate increased from 12.9 to 13.8 percent.

The State of Michigan reported that 55 people with COVID-19 have died since Saturday, bringing the total to 8,049. There were 12,673 new people testing positive since Saturday.

Hospital stats are also continuing to go in the wrong direction. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increased from 660 Friday to 740 on Monday - the highest it's been since May 6. For context, that number was at 130 on Sept. 24 and 1,570 in April.

The number of patients needing ventilator care increased by 71 to 343.

There are 14 pediatric patients with COVID-19, down by five since Friday. Eight other pediatric patients are believed to have COVID-19.