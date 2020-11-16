City of Saline Announces Operational Changes Following Michigan's COVID-19 Health Order

As a result of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services health order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the City of Saline has announced operational changes.

The city will transition back to appointment only during this order’s timeframe (Nov. 18-Dec. 8), with employees who can work remotely transitioning to remote work.

The Saline Police Department, Department of Public Works and the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Drinking Water Plant will continue to be staffed in person (where needed) and are available via appointment only, according to news release issued by Interim City Manager Mike Greene. These measures will not impact critical services such as drinking water, wastewater, police, fire and emergency operations, Greene said.

City staff intend to allow walk-in visitors back on Dec. 9, unless the MDHHS extends the current order.

City Services: