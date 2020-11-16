Live Reporting of the Nov. 16 Meeting of Saline City Council

The following is live reporting from the Nov. 16 meeting of Saline City Council.

The following is live reporting from the Nov. 16 meeting of Saline City Council. Topics include community events, an autonomous vehicle project from Ford, a brownfield plan for Maple Oaks, the downtown recovery zone and amendments to the fire code to allow recreational fires.

Councillor Jack Ceo was absent.

Work Meeting - Community Events

Once a year, council reviews event applications and considers waiving costs to the DPW, police and fire departments associated with the events. Last year, most events were canceled due to COVID-19.

For 2021 there are plans for the Memorial Day parade, Summer Music Series, Celtic Festival, Summerfest, Oktoberfest, Winterfest, Taste of Saline, the Scarecrow Contest, Saline Fair Parade, Trunk or Treat and the Winter Parade/Tree Lighting.

Clerk Terri Royal said the costs are based on overtime and materials. The costs were estimated by Police Chief Jerrod Hart, Fire Chief Craig Hoeft and Interim DPW Director Dan Bennett.

Councillor Janet Dillon said she'd like to see the banner programs considered.

Documents show the chttps://thesalinepost.com/node/22145/edit#ity is absorbing $22,688 in costs.

Councillor Christen Mitchell suggested to let funds not spent last year to be spent on the community somehow this year, given the challenges faced due to COVID-19.

The events issue will be on the city council agenda at its next regular meeting.

Regular City Council Meeting

Public Comment

No public comments were given.

Green Thumb Award Winners 2020

Councillor Janet Dillon, liaison to the Parks Commission, said the Green Thumb Awards were different this year. The awards are designed to recognize those residents, businesses and organizations in the City of Saline who have taken the extra effort to make the community and their property more attractive for all to enjoy.

There were 39 nominations.

Robison-Bahnmiller was the commercial awardee.

Washtenaw Regional Resource Management Authority

Theo Eggermont, of the Washtenaw Regional Resource Management Authority, addressed council The authority formed last year. Saline joined the authority as part of a long-term plan for recycling.

The authority has been working on education and community messaging, Eggermont said. Eggermont said more data would be made available about what's recyclable and what's not.

The authority is working to educate the member communities to clean the recycling streams and lower recycling costs.

Saline pays $5,000 a year to be a member of the authority. The county matches that amount.

Councillor Jim Dell'Orco asked if the grant would fund an external audit to see what materials are being recycled at the material recovery facility.

"What you're saying is if the market doesn't sustain the recycling approach then those materials just end up in a landfill anyway, even though the customer assumes whatever we put in the recycle bin is going to get recycled," Dell'Orco said.

Eggermont said Dell'Orco was correct. He said the key was education.

"The best practice is to continue to have a consistent list of what is recyclable," Eggermont said.

Councillor Dean Girbach asked if Waste Management ever delivered data on whether these goods were being recycled. Fordice said he hoped to have representatives from Waste Management at a future meeting to provide that data.

Councillor Janet Dillon asked about a timeframe for the education piece.

Eggermont said some of the education has already taken place.

Dillon said she felt that Waste Management was going to provide more education to make sure that the city wasn't paying recycling rates for goods going into the landfill.

Fordice said the messaging can be a challenge, but Waste Management did provide information to households.

Councillor Mitchell noted the city is paying more for recycling.

"Is it unreasonable to expect Waste Management won't do some of the education?" Mitchell said.

Fordice said the city really isn't paying Waste Management for recycling at the moment.

Mitchell said every contract the city signs should have a data component.

Mitchell asked if there was more the city can do on social media education. Interim City Manager Greene said the city could do more and would ramp up more posts in this regard.

Wade Trim - Ford Autonomous Project

Tony Lockwood, manager of Ford's Autonomous Vehicles project, spoke about creating a corridor for the study of autonomous vehicles in Saline.

Saline was chosen because of the proximity to Quantum Signal, the design company at the old Union School that was purchased by Ford.

Mitch Rohde, founder of Quantum Signal, said 10 years ago, he was super happy to move the company from Ann Arbor to Saline. One of those reasons was to "help make Saline a part of the mobile robotics future."

Rohde called these measures "R&D baby steps."

Chris Wall of Wade Trim presented a map of the communications route. The communication lines will be placed on DTE power poles and underground. Work would begin at the Monroe/Michigan intersection as early as December with directional drilling under a sidewalk. Work would also be done on South Ann Arbor Street in December, at the four corners in January. Final restoration work would be done in March.

"It's all very exciting," Mayor Brian Marl said.

Greene said a right-of-way permit is all that's required from the city. Council action is not required.

Dell'Orco asked how the technology works.

Lockwood said the communication lines send information to computers located at Quantum Signal, which process the information and broadcasted to the vehicle.

Dell'Orco asked if the city could dovetail this project with any other projects.

Girbach asked if there would concerns with MDOT for boring underneath the road. Fordice said MDOT is an active partner in the project.

Councillor Dillon asked if Main Street and the downtown businesses were given a chance to comment on the timeline. Greene said one reason why the work at the four corners takes place in January is to avoid impacting businesses before the holidays.

Dillon asked about the downtown recovery zone area. Greene said there would only be a few days of sidewalk work.

Councillor Kevin Camero-Sulak asked if there would be future projects Saline might be a part of. Lockwood said there is always the potential for future projects.

Lockwood said a human driver will drive an autonomous vehicle. The data will be recorded and analyzed by engineers back at Quantum Signal.

Councillor Camero-Sulak asked if this project might help bring more jobs to Saline.

"I promise you there will be more jobs at Quantum Signal. We have a very aggressive growth plan over the next five years and projects like this are absolutely a part of it, so it's a happy thing," Rohde said.

Maple Oaks - Brownfield Plan

Fire