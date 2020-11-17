COVID-19: No Deaths, 16 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Since Monday

16 Washtenaw County residents were added to the health department's COVID-19 hospitalization count since Monday - the highest single-day increase since March, according to data updated Tuesday.

The Washtenaw County Health Department data shows 572 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The previous high was 16 on March 29.

The number of deaths with COVID-19 is 125, unchanged from yesterday.

The county also reported 156 more people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 7,117.

According to COVIDactnow, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County is 6.9 percent - half the state's positive test rate of 13.8 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 79 deaths with COVID-19, including 24 identified during a review of vital records. 8,128 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19. The state reported 7,458 people testing positive in Tuesday's update.

Michigan also reported 776 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, up by 36 since Monday. The number of patients receiving ventilator care increased by 24 to 367. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by one to 15. There are five other pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.