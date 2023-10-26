Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 27 - Sunday, Oct 29
It's going to be cooler this weekend.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 27 - Sunday, Oct 29
Friday
Patchy rain possible, with a high of 77 and low of 61 degrees. Partly cloudy for the morning, cloudy during the afternoon, patchy rain possible for the evening, overcast overnight.
High: 77° Low: 61° with a 84% chance of rain.
Saturday
Cloudy, with a high of 54 and low of 44 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear during the evening, overcast overnight.
High: 54° Low: 44° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Patchy rain possible, with a high of 45 and low of 40 degrees. Light drizzle during the morning, overcast for the afternoon, light drizzle in the evening, partly cloudy overnight.
High: 45° Low: 40° with a 88% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
