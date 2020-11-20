Saline Community Education Offers Youth Recreational Basketball League

The purpose of the Community Education Basketball League is to provide students with an opportunity to learn and develop basketball skills, play games in an organized setting, understand good sportsmanship and teamwork, and have fun! These leagues have been created for both the beginning and the experienced player — no previous experience is required. This league is open to all boys in grades 1-8 and girls in grades 1-8.

The league will be divided into 6 divisions: 1-2 grade co-ed, 3-4 grade boys, 5-6 grade boys, 7-8 grade boys, 3-4 grade girls and 5-7 grade girls.

Once-a-week practices begin the week of Jan. 18. Please indicate days you cannot practice at the time of registration. Games are played on Saturdays Jan. 23-March 6(no games Feb. 13). The fee for this program is $85. Game times are to be determined. Practice days/times are to be determined.

The registration deadline is Dec. 4

Players need to purchase a jersey to participate in this league. Returning players may use their jersey from last year. New jerseys can be purchased at SCS Image Group - SalineSpirit.com

Please contact Ashlee Harmon at harmona@salineschools.org if you’re interested in coaching!

**Due to COVID-19 and as the current order states - masks will be worn at all times during practices & games. We will be following all spectator guidelines in terms of how many spectators the games may have. These restrictions and guidelines are subject to change, and we will follow all mandated orders.