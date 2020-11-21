Single-Vehicle Crash Closes Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Knocks Down Power Line

A single-vehicle crash on Ann Arbor-Saline Road, north of Pleasant Lake Road, knocked down a power line and closed the road Saturday evening.

Firefighters from the Saline Area Fire Department were dispatched to the scene around 7:10 p.m. They extinguished a small blaze behind Tippins Market, blocked the road and kept a close eye on the downed wire. DTE arrived on the scene around 7:45 p.m. to begin repairs. About 22 customers in the area were without power.

The driver of the white SUV that crashed into the pole was a man from Lodi Township. He was northbound on Ann Arbor-Saline Road when, he said, a driver pulled out of the Tippins parking lot. The man said he swerved to avoid the vehicle and then swerved to avoid an oncoming pick-up truck in the southbound land. He crashed into the pole and knocked it down.

The man suffered a bruise on his hand.